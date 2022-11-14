Two local brothers Take Back Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two local brothers are on a mission to give back to those who have been in jail, struggling with addiction and experiencing homelessness— something they both are familiar with.

At Christian Faith Fellowship Church, Ken Stockton and Pete Thomas created a program called “Take Back Tucson- Together We Can.” Through this program, they hope to share their story and inspire people going through a hard time, that they can turn it around.

Pete and Ken are two brothers who found themselves in jail and addicted to drugs and alcohol. Today, they are both 18 years sober.

“I never had a job for 90 days and now I’ve got the same job for 17 years," said Stockton. "I’ve been clean and sober for 18 years, I own my own home, I own my own Harley Davidson.”

Together, they were able to find hope and faith through their church. But all it took was one afternoon to take action.

“In 2016 I was supposed to meet my brother for lunch and I was seeing the homeless and I was feeling really really stagnant. So at lunch, I sat down and said hey man we need to do something," said Stockton.

That’s when they created their give-back solution program. A message of hope and redemption that has led to giving out clothes, food, and everyday necessities to the homeless and those in need.

For the brothers, the best part is doing it together.

“He’s gone through his trials, I’ve gone through my trials, we’ve gone through trials together," said Thomas.

Saturday, Nov. 12 was Ken and Pete’s 2nd annual event where they were able to give a free meal, warm winter clothes and a glimpse of hope for those in our community who find themselves needing help like they once did.

They say that if one life is changed, all their work will be worth it.