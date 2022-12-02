Two juveniles and four migrants arrested after smuggling attempt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On November 24, 2022, the United States Border Patrol (USBP) and the Arizona Department of Public Safety worked together to stop a dangerous smuggling attempt.

According to USBP two juveniles and four migrants were arrested after they fled from law enforcement.

The chase happened on State Route 90 and the juveniles ended up crashing the car into a pole.

Agents say the two juveniles were under the age of 16 years old and face criminal charges.

Willcox Station agents worked with @Arizona_DPS to thwart another dangerous smuggling attempt last Thursday.



Two juveniles under 16 face criminal charges after fleeing from law enforcement on SR-90 and crashing. Four migrants were also arrested, including one requiring #EMS. pic.twitter.com/XD5D07tunr — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) December 2, 2022