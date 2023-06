TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Early morning on June 24, two U.S. citizens in a moving van approached the SR-90 Checkpoint.

Agents asked permission to search the cargo area and found 11 migrants hiding there.

Both smugglers face criminal charges.

"Though placed in extreme danger, the migrants were unharmed," Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector, John R. Modlin said.