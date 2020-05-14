Menu

Two hospitalized after stolen car and motorcycle crash on Tucson's North side

Posted at 10:05 PM, May 13, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a stolen car and motorcycle collided on the North side Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police, it happened at 4 p.m. near the intersection of Camino de la tierra and Shumaker. That's north of the intersection with River Rd.

Police said the car involved in the crash was stolen, and the woman driving the stolen car walked away from the scene after the crash.

A TPD spokesperson said that woman is now in custody.

So far, there's no word on the medical conditions of the people who were hospitalized.

