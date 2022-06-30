Two Guatemalan nationals plead guilty to assaulting a Border Patrol agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two Guatemalan nationals have pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a federal officer.
Court documents reveal Nayber Eziquiel Juarez-Mantanic, 24, of Guatemala, has already pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a federal officer before. This is his second time pleading guilty.
This is the first time his co-defendant Esdly Amarilis Gonzalez, 28, has pleaded guilty.
Public Affairs Officer Yvette Cantu told KGUN 9 Juarez-Mantanic and Gonzalez tried running from a Border Patrol inspection.
Cantu said as the agent struggled to handcuff Juarez-Mantanic, Gonzalez came up behind the two and hit the agent on his shoulders.
"A conviction for assault on a federal officer carries a maximum penalty of 8 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000.00, or both," she shared.
Their sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, September 7.
