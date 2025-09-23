Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two found dead in a vehicle on Southwest side

Deputies discovered the vehicle in a desert location near West Ajo Highway after a report of suspicious activity.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN 9) — Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead in the back seat of a vehicle late Monday night in Pima County.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded around 11:00 p.m. on September 22 to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

The vehicle was discovered in a remote desert area near West Ajo Highway and West Hermans Road. Inside, deputies found two deceased individuals. Based on their condition, investigators believe they had been dead for several days.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation. The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner is conducting autopsies and will work to notify the victims’ families.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department or contact 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.

