Two Flock license plate readers vandalized in Benson

Benson has seen two of its Automated License Plate Readers damaged within its jurisdiction over the last two weeks.

According to City Manager Greg Volker, who also serves as the chief of police, the damage was intentional in both instances.

"It is unknown at this time if this in fact because they are the Flock Safety Brand, and a politically, anti-government, motivated crime or from a criminal element who had been caught from the devices and conducted retaliatory action," Volker said via email.

Volker said in the email that Benson has an "extremely strict usage policy (for the cameras,) based upon probable cause for a crime or from a federally reported missing adult, missing senior, missing juvenile or federally reported felony warrant or stolen vehicle."

"The City of Benson Police Department respects the rights of all individuals," Volker said.