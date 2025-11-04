Two fatally shot, one injured at gathering on Southwest side Sunday

Tucson Police are investigating the shooting death of two men on the city's Southwest side over the weekend.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, an altercation occurred at a gathering in the 100 block of West Calle Rayo De Sol at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

During the altercation, shots were fired. 19-year-old Eduardo Toyos and 18-year-old Abraham Javier Vindiola were hit. Toyos died at the scene. Vindiola was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries.

A third victim was also shot and is receiving medical care at a local hospital.

The investigation is in its early stages and no suspects have been identified at the time.

Tucson Police are looking for additional witnesses who left the scene prior to arrival. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.