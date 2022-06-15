Two electrocuted to death after touching in-ground wires in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — Two people are dead after being electrocuted Wednesday morning in a north Phoenix neighborhood, authorities said.

City firefighters said the man and woman apparently touched in-ground electrical wires.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said Arizona Public Service shut down electricity in the area before firefighters could check on the victims, who both were declared dead at the scene.

The victims' names and ages weren’t immediately released.

An investigation of the incident will be done by Phoenix police.

----

