Two die in I-10 rollover near Mescal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people died in an Interstate 10 rollover near Mescal.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at 7:21 a.m. Thursday.

A trooper tried to stop a pickup truck with a fake license plate at milepost 299. The driver sped away and exited westbound I-10 at milepost 297 for J6 Ranch Road and Mescal Road. The truck rolled over and stopped in the emergency lane of westbound I-10, close to the onramp.

Three people were in the truck and two died at the scene. The other was flown to a hospital.

