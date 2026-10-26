Two dead, two injured in crash on State Route 77 near Wilds Road

Two people have died and two others are injured following a crash on State Route 77.

At around 6:15 a.m. Monday, the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety was notified of a two-vehicle crash on southbound SR-77 at milepost 85 (Wilds Road).

Officials say two people were pronounced dead and two others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The southbound lanes are closed for the investigation.

Further details, including what led to the crash, have not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

