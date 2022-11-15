Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Two dead in Tuesday I-10 wreck near Eloy

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, three vehicles were involved in the crash, which was close to milepost 208.
DPS
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, three vehicles were involved in the crash, which was close to milepost 208.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, three vehicles were involved in the crash, which was close to milepost 208.
Posted at 6:35 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 08:35:01-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people died in a Tuesday wreck on eastbound Interstate 10 near Eloy.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, three vehicles were involved in the crash, which was close to milepost 208.

The roadway was shut down and traffic exited at Toltec Road, re-entering at milepost 211.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!