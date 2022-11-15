Two dead in Tuesday I-10 wreck near Eloy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people died in a Tuesday wreck on eastbound Interstate 10 near Eloy.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, three vehicles were involved in the crash, which was close to milepost 208.
CLOSED: I-10 EB is closed at milepost 203. This is due to a crash. All traffic is exiting at Toltec Road. Traffic is able to re-enter I-10 at milepost 211. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/QkbHAkzElS— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 15, 2022
The roadway was shut down and traffic exited at Toltec Road, re-entering at milepost 211.
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.