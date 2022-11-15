Two dead in Tuesday I-10 wreck near Eloy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people died in a Tuesday wreck on eastbound Interstate 10 near Eloy.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, three vehicles were involved in the crash, which was close to milepost 208.

CLOSED: I-10 EB is closed at milepost 203. This is due to a crash. All traffic is exiting at Toltec Road. Traffic is able to re-enter I-10 at milepost 211. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/QkbHAkzElS — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 15, 2022

The roadway was shut down and traffic exited at Toltec Road, re-entering at milepost 211.

