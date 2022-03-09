Two dead in I-19 wreck involving Border Patrol vehicle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A deadly crash involved a Border Patrol vehicle Tuesday on northbound Interstate 19.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at milepost 31.

A pickup truck rolled over, ejecting people riding in the truck's bed. A passenger and driver were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other people were transported with serious and life-threatening injuries.

United States Customs and Border Protection released this statement to KGUN 9:

On March 7, 202, at approximately 11:00 p.m., there was an a failure to yield with fatalities on the East Frontage Road in Amado, AZ. Personnel from the Arizona Department of Public Safety and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility are investigating and more information will be shared as it becomes available.”