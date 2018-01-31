Two dead in I-19 wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. - Two people died in an I-19 wreck near Pima Mine road Wednesday morning.

Traffic Alert Tucson Metro🚨We are investigating a two-vehicle, fatality collision on I-19 near Pima Mine. Both directions of travel restricted. pic.twitter.com/ssVkZujnMp — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 31, 2018

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the freeway was shut down in both directions. The intersection was reopened in the 10 a.m. hour.