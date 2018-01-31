Two dead in I-19 wreck

Phil Villarreal
8:54 AM, Jan 31, 2018
1 min ago

Two people died in an I-19 wreck near Pima Mine road Wednesday morning.

DPS

TUCSON, Ariz. - Two people died in an I-19 wreck near Pima Mine road Wednesday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the freeway was shut down in both directions. The intersection was reopened in the 10 a.m. hour.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top