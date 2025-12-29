Two dead after shooting on Tucson's Southside

A shooting on Tucson's south side left two dead Saturday night.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, the two victims, identified as 20-year-old Joshua Mariscal, Jr, and a 17-year-old male whose name is being withheld, traveled to the 3500 block of South Naco Vista to meet "unknown individuals" at just after 8 p.m.

After a short interaction, both were shot, the news release said. Witnesses heard the shots and called 911. Emergency crews arrived and the two were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.