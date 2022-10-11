Watch Now
Two critically injured in Marana I-10 rollover Tuesday

Posted at 9:59 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 12:59:28-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in a Tuesday morning rollover wreck on Interstate 10 in Marana.

The car was heavily damaged and both victims had to be removed from the wreckage.

KGUN 9 has reached out to the Arizona Department of Public Safety for more information.

