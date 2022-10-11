Two critically injured in Marana I-10 rollover Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in a Tuesday morning rollover wreck on Interstate 10 in Marana.

The car was heavily damaged and both victims had to be removed from the wreckage.

Crews responded to single vehicle rollover on I10 early this morning. Vehicle sustained heavy damage w/ 2 occupants in it. Both occupants required extrication from vehicle and were transported to hospital with life threatening injuries. #NWFDAZ @MaranaPD #savelives pic.twitter.com/oj6qVo84K2 — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) October 11, 2022

KGUN 9 has reached out to the Arizona Department of Public Safety for more information.

