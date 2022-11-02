Two arrested in Wednesday shooting near 9th Street, Fourth Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two men were arrested in a Wednesday morning shooting.

Tucson police say the shooting happened near 9th Street and Fourth Avenue. A man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Jesus Rivera, 22, was booked on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with temporary/substantial disfigurement, weapons misconduct and unlawful discharging within city limits.

Donald Wilkins, 18, was booked on evidence tampering charges.

