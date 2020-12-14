Menu

Two arrested in stabbing death of 50-year-old man

Posted at 2:39 PM, Dec 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-14 16:39:31-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a homicide Saturday.

Police say a 50-year-old man was stabbed just before 6 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of North Stone Avenue. He was transported to Banner University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the man was arguing with two men before he was killed. Police arrested 52-year-old Luis Solorzano Villalta, who faces first-degree murder and kidnapping charges; and 51-year-old Edgard Givanny Villalta, who faces charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and threats and intimidation.

The suspects were booked into Pima County Jail on $500,000 bonds.

