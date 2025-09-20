Two arrested in connection with public demonstration charged with terrorism

Two more arrests have been made in connection to the public demonstration that took place at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office at East Valencia and South Country Club roads, on June 11.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, investigators determined that 46-year-old Joe Michael Quarnberg and 34-year-old Kevin Clarke Silary allegedly provided riot shields, rocks and balloons filled with unidentified substances to crowd members.

Those items where used to "cause extensive property damage and assault several members of a private security staff," the news release said.

The estimated cost of the damages exceeded $31,000.

Tucson Police executed search warrants on the residences of both suspects on Sept. 18.

Quarnberg and Silary were taken into custody on suspicion of rioting, intentional vandalism and terrorism.