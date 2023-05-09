Watch Now
Two Arizona spots make new U.S. travel rankings

U.S. News unveils top 30 destination spots in the country
Posted at 7:00 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 10:00:45-04

Two Arizona destination spots made it into the top 30 of U.S. News' best places to visit in the USA.

The rankings were determined through a variety of factors, including:

  • attractions
  • accommodations and dining options
  • votes from thousands of respondents
Grand Canyon National Park placed third on the list; the park sees approximately four million visitors every year.

The town of Sedona also making the list, placing 23rd overall. It is known for its immaculate biking trails, award-winning spa's and red rocks for hiking enthusiasts.

Taking the top spot on the leader board: Glacier National Park in Montana. While the glaciers themselves are billed as the main feature, the park also boasts over 700 lakes, two mountain ranges, and multiple waterfalls.

You can view the full list and read more about the various destination spots here.

