Two Americas: Rise in evictions across Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Since the eviction moratorium ended, more than 800 people have been evicted in Pima County. Constables in the county are averaging between 10-15 evictions a day and numbers continue to rise.

Pima County has money set aside to help tenants facing eviction, but some are unable to get the funds quick enough.

"I don't really know what I am going to do. I don't really have anywhere to go really otherwise," Jessica Vaughn, a tenant who was getting evicted said.

Vaughn, like many, lost her job during the pandemic. She struggled to pay rent and ended up owing the management company over $15,000 when she was evicted.

The management company, NorthStar, said that they tried to work with her, but said that she was not receptive to them. The constable in charge of the eviction said that Vaughn had filed for help, but it was too late at that point.

More than 6,000 people have been able to get assistance money through the county, according to the county dashboard. However, nearly 6,000 people have cases currently in progress or are waiting to receive a case worker.

When the moratorium ended, Pima County Supervisor Matt Heinz said that the money is there, but it takes time to distribute it.

"It can take 45 to 60 days for people to get a case worker," Heinz said. "Potentially in that time frame we could be losing some people to the streets."

If you or someone you know in Pima County is facing eviction, click here for more information on how to get help.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

