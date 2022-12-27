Watch Now
Two Americans arrested for smuggling Mexican migrants

Multiple arrested in one day
U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector
FlA7IOJXoAASWxC.jfif
Posted at 2:43 PM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 16:43:14-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two U.S. citizens were arrested after a vehicle stop for smuggling a group of migrants, according to U.S. Border Patrol Chief John R. Modlin.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, a Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office deputy called a Nogales station agent during a vehicle stop.

Four Mexican citizens were found in the vehicle, as well as a loaded pistol, says Chief Modlin.

The driver was taken into custody due to having an active warrant.

On the same day, Three Points Station agents arrested another smuggler during a different vehicle stop near Sells, Ariz.

A Tohono O'odham officer stopped a truck, and then called for Border Patrol agents, reveals Chief Modlin.

During the stop, 11 migrants were found in the cab and the bed of a pickup truck.

