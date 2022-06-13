Two $50K Powerball wins across Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two winning Powerball tickets were recently sold in Arizona.

Lottery officials drew these winning numbers Saturday: 18, 20, 26, 53, 69 and Powerball number 5.

They told KGUN 9 one tickets was sold in Yuma, Ariz. at the Speedway on North Frontage Road.

The second ticket was sold in Thatcher, Ariz. at Bashas on West Highway 70.

According to the lottery officials, the winning ticket matched four out of the five numbers, and the Powerball number.