Two 18-year-olds arrested in connection with earlier shootings; guns and drugs seized

TUCSON, AZ — On August 8, police arrested two 18-year-old suspects tied to separate shootings earlier this year after a foot chase involving local law enforcement.

According to the Tucson Police Department (TPD), members of the Eastside Community Response Team (CRT) located a Dodge Durango believed to be connected to the incidents. Inside the vehicle were two men, one of whom is currently on probation for a prior weapons violation.

Officers monitored the suspects as they entered a convenience store. When a patrol unit arrived in the parking lot, both men fled through a side exit.

Following a short foot pursuit, the Organized Crime Division Enforcement Unit (ODE) and CRT officers arrested both suspects. During the arrest, officers recovered two firearms, one found in a suspect’s waistband and another tossed during the chase. Officers also seized a quantity of Xanax pills.

Police say both individuals are prohibited from possessing firearms. They now face multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits, stemming from the earlier shootings.

The investigation into the previous incidents remains ongoing. Authorities have not yet released the suspects’ names.

