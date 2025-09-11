Two 18-year-olds arrested for allegedly stealing boat on Parker Canyon Lake

Two 18-year-olds were arrested after allegedly stealing a boat and some fishing gear from Parker Canyon Lake in Cochise County.

According to a social media post from Cochise County Sheriff's Office, lake officials reached out to CCSO on Monday, Sept. 8, to report a burglary/theft the day before.

The caller advised the boathouse had been broken into, and items were missing. The suspects were captured on surveillance video scaling the marina's locked fence, forcing entry into the boathouse, removing fishing gear, and taking a vessel onto the lake without permission, the post said.

The suspects drank alcohol while on site, the post said, before returning the boat and exiting the property.

On the same day the report was made, at around 4:30 p.m., an anonymous source contacted CCSO, saying they could identify the suspects. Additional anonymous tips came in at 7 p.m.

The investigation led to the identification of two suspects: an 18-year-old from Tombstone and an 18-year-old from Sierra Vista. Both suspects were arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 10, after providing admissions consistent with the evidence, the post said.

A third suspect, an 18-year-old, also from Sierra Vista, was determined to have driven the suspects to the location, but did not enter the secured area or operate the boat.

The initial two suspects who allegedly took the boat out were arrested on suspicion of burglary in the third degree and unlawful use of means of transportation.

