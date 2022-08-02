TuSimple reports April crash to NHTSA

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On April 6, 2022 a TuSimple self-driving vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier along I-10 in Tucson. The company self-reported that crash.

The report, submitted by TuSimple to the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration, details what caused the crash.

The company claims an operator and test engineer are to blame. In a statement to the NTHSA TuSimple said the pair engaged self-driving mode without completing all the setup, because of that the truck veered to the left. The truck's backup operator gained control and corrected the vehicle, but not before it made contact with the concrete barrier.

TuSimple says their self-driving technology isn't too blame. The company reports the self-driving features of the vehicle were disengaged for about 30 seconds before the crash.

According to TuSimple, the self-driving systems have been modified to prevent this from happening again.

No one was hurt, no property was damaged, and the only visible sign of the incident was a slight scrape on the truck.