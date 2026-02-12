TUSD will treat unidentified immigration officers as intruders, superintendent says

Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo says schools will lock down campuses and treat unidentified individuals as intruders if anyone claiming to be a federal immigration officer refuses to show proper identification.

Trujillo said at this week's governing board meeting that principals have been directed to initiate lockdown procedures and contact local law enforcement if someone arrives on campus wearing a uniform but is wearing a mask or refuses to provide a badge, name, or valid identification.

“If they will not identify themselves, if they will not show a badge, no matter what uniform they’re wearing or what paper they’re waving around, they are an unidentified intruder,” Trujillo said. “At that point, the protocol is to lock the campus down.”

He said the guidance reflects growing concern that schools can no longer assume all federal law enforcement officers will follow standard professional practices.

“We cannot assume the same level of transparency and professionalism we’ve historically seen,” Trujillo said. “We have to prioritize student safety.”

Trujillo said the district recently provided updated training to all principals and front office teams on TUSD’s plan and protocol for potential federal immigration enforcement actions; and school leaders are now extending that training to teachers and classified staff across campuses.

The training reinforces district policy stating that all children are welcome in TUSD schools regardless of immigration status, national origin, or background. Trujillo cited TUSD policy and the U.S. Supreme Court’s Plyler v. Doe decision, which prohibits schools from denying enrollment based on immigration status.

“Our schools will continue to be safe spaces and immigration enforcement–free zones for the students and families we serve,” he said.

Trujillo also emphasized that TUSD does not collect or enforce immigration documentation for parents or guardians, and families will not be questioned about their status when enrolling students or participating in school activities.

Under TUSD policy, law enforcement officers must present valid identification and a judicial warrant to access campuses or student records. The district will not honor administrative warrants, and staff have been trained to recognize the difference.

“ICE access to student records follows the same standard as physical access to a campus,” Trujillo said. “We need identification, a badge, and a judicial warrant.”

The policy applies not only to school buildings, but also to buses, parking lots, and field trips. Trujillo said once students board a school bus, they are considered under district protection, and any federal enforcement action would require the same legal standards as on campus.

“Once students step onto our buses, it’s like stepping onto campus,” he said.

In addition, TUSD is working with the Tucson Education Association and Mexican-American Student Services to develop immigrant support teams on each campus and expand resources for families impacted by immigration enforcement actions.

