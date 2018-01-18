TUSD will be broken into regions, administration reconfigured

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Gabrielle Trujillo is turning back the clock to the time when the district was divided into regions.

The new plan unveiled last night at the end of the board meeting.

Trujillo told the board that the reason for the change is that leadership is too big, slow, invisible and disconnected.

Board President Mark Stegeman agrees.

Trujillo announced he's dividing the district into five regions:

Southwest

South

East

Central

North Central

For example, the schools listed in North Central include:

Dietz

Santa Rita

Magee

Sahuaro

Sabino

Each headed by regional assistant superintendents to remove obstacles for faster service and to improve instruction, campus cleanliness, and safety.

The administration is also being reconfigured.

Trujillo is eliminating the director positions and reducing two assistant superintendent positions by two.

He told the board it would save the district $1.2 million.

The new positions are now posted with the selections taking place near the end of March when Trujillo will make the recommendations to the board.

