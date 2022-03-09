Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TUSD to make masks optional after spring break

COVID-19 masks schools
Santiago Mejia/AP
FILE — In this Aug. 11, 2021 file photo Joy Harrison instructs her second graders at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, in Oakland, Calif. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool,File)
COVID-19 masks schools
Posted at 10:09 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 00:09:45-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District voted to make masks optional for both students and staff later this month.

Board members voted 4-1 to adopt that change.

It will make masks optional starting March 28, one week after students return from spring break.

District leaders said in Tuesday night's meeting they want one week of buffer between kids returning and rescinding the mask mandate. They say it gives them time to make sure COVID didn't spread over spring break and react if there is a related spike in cases.

The board also voted to resume in-person board meetings starting March 22.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo, and April Madison | Mon-Fri, 4:30 - 7:00 AM.