TUSD to make masks optional after spring break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District voted to make masks optional for both students and staff later this month.

Board members voted 4-1 to adopt that change.

It will make masks optional starting March 28, one week after students return from spring break.

District leaders said in Tuesday night's meeting they want one week of buffer between kids returning and rescinding the mask mandate. They say it gives them time to make sure COVID didn't spread over spring break and react if there is a related spike in cases.

The board also voted to resume in-person board meetings starting March 22.

