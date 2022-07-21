TUSD to implement stricter safety policies

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — TUSD will conduct safety assessments on every campus looking at safety and security infrastructure.

Fencing, gates, doors, locks and security cameras are just some of the areas TUSD will evaluate in the coming weeks.

Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo says the district is trying to strike a balance between being welcoming but also security-minded.

“We’re going to be coming to the governing board with a comprehensive package to make improvements. And investments in those areas,” said Trujillo at a TUSD meeting on Wednesday.

Superintendent Trujillo mentioned the district probably won’t be able to pay for every school, but they will prioritize the campuses based on the security measures they have now.

“We’re going to be prioritizing campuses that don’t have any exterior fencing at the top of the list,” said Trujillo. “We’re going to be prioritizing and focusing on school communities that don’t have any cameras or surveillance systems installed right now. We need to put them at the top of the list.”

Next week, TUSD will meet with school principals to go over a new visitor policy.

“In the wake of a very public campus disturbance and large-scale fight that took place at Tucson high in May, we have revised our policies and practices around parents and visitors coming onto the campus,” said Trujillo.

Superintendent Trujillo said parents can expect to have designated check-in points at school and supervised visits.

“They can expect that they’ll probably be escorted on place to place depending on what their business is on the campus,” Trujillo said. “Still trying to maintain the spirit of being welcomed but also, we have the responsibility to be security minded.”

TUSD says they’ll announce official changes to safety policies next week.