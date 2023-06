TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Friday June 23, Tucson Unified School District will hold a job fair at the Tucson Convention Center.

From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., administrators from across the district will be conducting interviews and hiring on the spot.

There will be details on a Retention Stipend, and the benefit plans the district has available.

The fair will be held in the ballroom at the Tucson Convention Center at 260 S. Church Ave.