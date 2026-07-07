TUSD to distribute free backpacks, school supplies at IMPACT resource fair

Families with students in the Tucson Unified School District will have an opportunity to pick up free school supplies and connect with community resources during the upcoming IMPACT Tucson Family and Community Resource Fair.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to noon, at all four of TUSD's Family Resource Centers. Organizers will distribute free backpacks and school supplies to TUSD students while providing families with access to representatives from various TUSD departments and community partner organizations.

Families can attend the Family Resource Center most convenient to them:

Catalina Family Resource Center

3645 E. Pima St. 520-232-8684

Menlo Family Resource Center

1100 W. Fresno St. 520-225-2172

Palo Verde Family Resource Center

1302 S. Avenida Vega 520-584-7455

Southwest Family Resource Center

6855 S. Mark Rd. 520-908-3980



In addition to receiving school supplies, families will be able to learn about educational programs, student services, and resources available through TUSD and its community partners as students prepare for the new school year.

The event is hosted by TUSD Family and Community Engagement and the district's Family Resource Centers.

This story was written with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

