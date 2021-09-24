Watch
TUSD to continue requiring masks after state ban goes into effect

Posted at 9:51 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 00:51:22-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Unified School District will keep its mask mandate in place even after a statewide mask mandate ban goes into effect next week.

Now, they're asking the federal government for help enforcing it.

The district's lawyer is writing a letter with that request to the U.S. Departments of Education and Justice.

The governing board voted unanimously Thursday evening to continue requiring masks for everyone on its campuses.

This decision comes just one week before the state's ban on mask mandates is set to go into effect.
