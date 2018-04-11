TUSD teacher says low salary isn't sufficient to pay for daycare

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson Unified School District teacher is walking out the classroom for good come May. The teacher says lack of pay couldn't provide an education for her own children.

Mandy Mohr says she loves her job as a teacher at the Francis J. Warren Elementary school in the Midvale neighborhood.

Mohr became a teacher five years ago after receiving her masters degree - She says, her dreams came true.

"The interaction and seeing kids faces light up for a love of learning at the young age made me want to pursue that career," says Mohr.

Mohr says she knew the lack of teacher pay which is why she went for her masters degree. Then she would be able to pursue a higher waged job after teaching for a few years. What Mohr didn't realize is that she would be walking out of the classroom sooner than later.

Mohr will be leaving the classroom on May 24, 2018 because she cannot afford to put her two children into Daycare.

Mohr says, "I had to because I can't afford daycare and I can't afford to provide a learning place for my kids so I have to make a decision so I can afford to provide for them of what they need."

Mohr makes nearly $38,000 a year and daycare cost $125 per kid.

A teacher walkout is scheduled for Wednesday.

"We're not only fighting for teacher salaries but we're also fighting for funding for the school - smaller class size, tutoring, summer school, resources and the kids," says Mohr.