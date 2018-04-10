RedforEd Protests: Governor's stance on teacher pay

TUCSON, Ariz. - Education voices are getting louder - as online and paper petitions circulate - and teacher walk-ins continue throughout Southern Arizona.

Lucy LiBosha teaches math at Catalina High School. She's pushing for a day of action at the state capitol, a one day walk out, on May 2nd.

She believes the Governor will not budge on a bigger boost in teacher pay.

Adament -- no, no, no. He's adamant in his actions. He's determined to do exactly what he is doing. The trajectory -- we know what's happening, she said.

Governor Ducey appears to stand firm - telling reporters at a news conference on Monday that he's not meeting with teacher unions, only with superintendents.

I want to continue to work with the decision makers. We put 1.7 billion dollars in K-12 over the last 3 years. There's been an increase of per student spending of 10% and the dollars available for teachers pay since 2015 have increased 9% - money available for the raises and hiring of new teachers. We have 400 million additional dollars once we pass this budget. I had 30 superintendents behind me --- the Tuesday after the Monday State of the State. That's what our focus is right now is get those dollars to the teachers. I want to see our teachers get a raise. That's the best and quickest way to get it there. Reporter: So you're not meeting with the head of the AEA? Ducey: I'm meeting with superintendents who determine the salaries of the additional money available, Ducey said.

In the meantime, LiBosha will continue to push for district buy-in to support a one-day walkout.