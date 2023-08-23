TUSD taking security actions after January’s ransomware attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday, the Tucson Unified School District’s governing board was briefed by the district’s executive director of tech services about the ransomware attack that happened in late January.

Their investigation into the attack looked into a million documents of private information. The investigation ran from January to July of this year.

TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said there was no evidence that any of the information was misused.

The district said about 29,000 people’s information might have been accessed. That information came from current and former employees, students, parents and dependents.

If they were affected, the district will be mailing them letters on Friday, Aug. 25 and they will be offered a free membership for an identity theft protection service.

Starting on August 25, the district said they will have a customer care, toll-free response line for employees so they can ask security-related questions.

The district said they will also have 24 hour monitoring, do periodic testing and make upgrades to security so they can make sure they have the latest version.

The district said most staff aren’t able to use a flash drive and all documents are password protected.

They said they have a continuing partnership with the Arizona Department of Homeland Security to make sure they’re using the best cyber security practices.