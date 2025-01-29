TUSD superintendent outlines policy on immigration enforcement at schools

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo addressed concerns Wednesday about how the district will respond if immigration officials or other law enforcement show up at school campuses.

Trujillo emphasized that schools should remain “safe spaces” for children, but the district is prepared to comply with law enforcement under specific conditions.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE:

Full Press Conference: TUSD superintendent addresses immigration enforcement

“If they have a judicial warrant, we will comply,” Trujillo said during a press conference. “We will respectfully ask law enforcement officials to wait in a private area, like a front office or lounge, while we bring the student to them to minimize disruption.”

However, Trujillo made it clear that without a warrant, the district would not cooperate.

“If law enforcement attempts to proceed without a judicial warrant, we will document the situation and take it to court,” he said. He further emphasized that "we will not be asking our employees to stand in the way of law enforcement officials who are aggressively and assertively carrying out their duties."

The policy applies to all law enforcement agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE now has the authority to target sensitive locations such as schools under a new federal directive.

Trujillo acknowledged the stress these situations place on students and families, emphasizing the district’s focus on keeping the school environment stable and supportive.

“We’re worried about the impact, not just on the student’s mental and social-emotional health, but also their ability to focus in the classroom,” Trujillo said.

The district is also offering resources for families who may be affected by immigration enforcement actions.

Parents are encouraged to reach out to district officials with questions or concerns.

