TUSD Superintendent addresses mass shooting concerns, graduation safety

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo addressed feelings of grief and concern following Tuesday's mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, to "reassure our community that the safety and security of our students and employees have always been and will continue to be our top priority."

Considering the shooting's proximity to the district's graduations, Trujillo announced that there will be a visible presence by School Safety Department Officers as well as Tucson Police Department and Pima County Sheriff's officers at most TUSD graduations. Both departments are monitoring incidents across the country and sharing intelligence with the district.

TUSD is the only district in Arizona with a School Safety Department, which provides emergency response protocols, crisis plans, and lockdown practice drills, and that these safety strategies will be under review in response to the Texas shooting.

"To address the anxiety and the fear that many in our community are experiencing, our team will be reviewing the emergency response protocols and safety measures we have in place to protect our students and staff at an upcoming June board meeting."

TUSD offers a digital platform, Tucson Unified Connect App, that offers district student, parents and community members access to mental health support 24 hours a day.