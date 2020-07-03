TUSD students to start remote learning August 10th

TUCSON, Ariz. — Southern Arizona's largest school district has announced it will begin remote learning for all students on August 10th.

In a letter to parents, the district explains that the Governor's in-person instruction start date could be delayed again.

Instead of some students starting in-person on August 17th, all students will begin the year remotely.

Then, after it's deemed safe to return, parents will be able to transition their children back on campus.

Parents are asked to choose whether their kids will continue learning remotely or go back to campus at that time.

The district said that decision can be made for each individual student in a home. The options are available at http://www.tusd1.org/NextSteps2020.

All parents are asked to choose by August 1st.

Once school starts students will need to stick with their chosen option until a certain interval has passed.