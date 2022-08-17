TUSD staff and students are released from COVID-19 isolation, quarantine guidelines

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) is releasing its staff and K-12 students of the COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidelines.

Starting Tuesday, schools within the district are no longer requiring students to quarantine if they come in contact with a person who tested positive or if they have symptoms.

"Our school and district community remain committed to your student’s safety and keeping them in school as safely as possible," the district shared. "By continuing to stay up to date with vaccinations, encouraging handwashing, covering the mouth and nose for coughs and sneezes, and most importantly, making the decision to keep your student home if they are sick, you can play a valuable role in making sure we achieve a COVID 19 free TUSD. If you have questions, please call your school’s health office for more information."

This decision follows the CDC's recently updated guidelines, which are much more relaxed than when the pandemic began.

District officials are also deferring to students' healthcare providers for additional guidance.

Ultimately, a parent should keep their child home if they are visibly sick as a precaution.