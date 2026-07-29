TUSD rolling out new security camera program at seven locations

Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo spoke about the district's new Enterprise Security Project at a back-to-school media briefing, Tuesday.

According to TUSD, the $13 million bond-funded project will "provide appropriate security camera coverage and digital access control at all TUSD sites."

Trujillo said the crucial part of the project is that "we are going to be able to monitor them digitally from any device. We will be able to see what's going on on these campuses."

Access to the cameras is restricted to school safety personnel and site administrators, TUSD said.

A school safety team and site administrators will monitor the feeds from a central location. Principals will also be able to access the cameras at their respective schools remotely.

Work has already begun at seven pilot sites, TUSD said, with district-wide implementation expected over the next couple of years.

The initial sites, include Sahuaro High School, Hudlow Elementary School, Miller Elementary School, Safford K-8 School, Project MORE High School, Vesey Elementary School, and TUSD's administrative headquarters.

"We are hoping to make a big difference, obviously not just with school safety in general, being able to see unauthorized intruders, but also for vandalism".

Tucson Unified School District serves roughly 41,000 students across 89 schools.