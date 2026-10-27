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TUSD recommends consolidating Secrist Middle School into Santa Rita High effective August 2028

Tucson Unified School District
Megan Meier
Tucson Unified School District board members met at Duffy Elementary on Tuesday night in preparation for the upcoming school year.
Tucson Unified School District
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School District recommends consolidating Secrist Middle School into Santa Rita High School effective August 2028 for the 2028-2029 school year, according to the district.

According to the district, they propose to create a middle school “secondary academy” within Santa Rita High School. This would include a separate building, separate classes, separate lunch periods, and a separate daily bell schedule specifically for middle school students and does not include the “mixing” of middle school aged students with high school students.

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The proposal also includes transferring staff from Secrist Middle School to Santa Rita to serve middle school students in the proposed secondary academy.

This decision comes as part of a broader consolidation plan which includes schools like Hudlow Elementary, Cragin Elementary, Dunham Elementary, and Magee Middle School.

A public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27th, where community members will have the opportunity to address TUSD's consolidation proposal.

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