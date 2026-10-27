TUSD recommends consolidating Secrist Middle School into Santa Rita High effective August 2028

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School District recommends consolidating Secrist Middle School into Santa Rita High School effective August 2028 for the 2028-2029 school year, according to the district.

According to the district, they propose to create a middle school “secondary academy” within Santa Rita High School. This would include a separate building, separate classes, separate lunch periods, and a separate daily bell schedule specifically for middle school students and does not include the “mixing” of middle school aged students with high school students.

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TUSD Parents react to potential school closures & consolidations

The proposal also includes transferring staff from Secrist Middle School to Santa Rita to serve middle school students in the proposed secondary academy.

This decision comes as part of a broader consolidation plan which includes schools like Hudlow Elementary, Cragin Elementary, Dunham Elementary, and Magee Middle School.

A public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27th, where community members will have the opportunity to address TUSD's consolidation proposal.

