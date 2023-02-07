TUSD reacts to proposed changes to nutritional standards in schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Friday, Feb. 3, the USDA announced proposed changes to nutritional guidelines within the country's schools.

More than 15 million, and 30 million American schoolchildren who eat school breakfast and lunch could be getting school meals with less sugar and salt in the future.

KGUN9 spoke with the director of food services for TUSD, Lindsay Aguilar, to get their initial reactions to the proposal.

She said, "It’s not necessarily something surprising."

The proposed nutritional changes are the first since 2012.

"Sodium and sugar is something in our country that definitely is a concern in the world of public health," Aguilar said.

Current guidelines require schools to cap the amount of sodium used every week. Aguilar said the proposed changes mean sodium content would be reduced gradually until the total reduction is 30 percent over the coming years.

"We would definitely have to adjust as we roll out," she said. "Based on the proposal, we’re looking at about a 10 percent reduction over the course of three years."

However, the most significant proposed change from the USDA would be limiting added sugars in school meals for the first time ever.

While there are no guidelines for limiting added sugars, Aguilar said "That is something we’re starting to look at."

For a school district where more than 70 percent of students qualify for reduced or free school meals, she understands the role education leaders play in providing healthy options for its students.

"For a lot of our students, this might be the only one to two meals that are consistent and that our students can rely upon," she said. "And families can rely upon that they’re going to get a well-balanced nutritional meal."

The first limits on added sugars would be required by the 2025-2026 school year, with the additional limits on sodium coming by fall 2029.

A 60-day public comment period on the plan will open Tuesday.

