TUSD provides laptops to students amid school closures during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Unified School District announced Friday its senior loaner laptop pick-up.
The decision is ensuring the safety of students and families during the pandemic.
Senior laptop pick-up begins Monday. Here is what you need to know:
1. Loaner laptop must be picked up by a Parent/Guardian with a photo ID—students will not be distributed a laptop unless they are listed in Synergy SIS as legal self-guardian.
2. Please go to the High school you attend to pick up your laptop.
3. Pick-up times are organized by the student’s last name.
4. Tucson High only: A-L Monday, M-Z Tuesday
5. All other High Schools- MondayA-F between Noon and 1pmG-M between 1 and 2pmN-Z between 2 and 3pm3 to 4pm for those who cannot make their alpha-based time
6. Be sure the bring your photo ID and a pen to sign the form.
7. This is a drive-through pick-up—please stay in your car to facilitate social distancing.
8. If you do not have a car or if you have any respiratory symptoms, please call 520-225-4800—we will work with you to make other arrangements.
9. Please Do Not come If your Senior already has access to a desktop, laptop or tablet at home—they already have what they need. If all students pick up a laptop, we will run out! Please be considerate of the needs of others in your TUSD school community.
10. Limit two loaner laptops per household.