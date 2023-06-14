TUSD passes the $480 million bond for school improvements and safety upgrades

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District No. 1 has proposed a $480 million bond to upgrade schools, enhance security, and provide technology to students.

On June 13 meeting the bond passed five to zero.

The majority of funds, 90%, will be used for neighborhood school improvements such as replacing roofs, upgrading AC units, and modernizing facilities.

The bond will not cover salaries or benefits.

The aim is to create safe and conducive learning environments while equipping students for success.

For more information visit, TUSD.

