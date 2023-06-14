Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TUSD passes the $480 million bond for school improvements and safety upgrades

TUSD Sign
Greg Bradbury
TUSD Sign
TUSD Sign
Posted at 8:45 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 23:45:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District No. 1 has proposed a $480 million bond to upgrade schools, enhance security, and provide technology to students.

On June 13 meeting the bond passed five to zero.

The majority of funds, 90%, will be used for neighborhood school improvements such as replacing roofs, upgrading AC units, and modernizing facilities.

The bond will not cover salaries or benefits.

The aim is to create safe and conducive learning environments while equipping students for success.

For more information visit, TUSD.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!