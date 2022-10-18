TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Job seekers interested in working in education have an opportunity to attend a Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) job fair Wednesday, Oct. 19.
The fair will take place at Howenstine TUSD Education Center in Tucson, 555 S. Tucson Blvd, from 4:30 - 7p.m.
The district is hiring for classified positions at the fair, which attendees are encouraged to view at the TUSD job openings website prior to the event.
Online registration is available. Current district employees can enter the fair beginning at 4 p.m. with their TUSD badges.
TUSD Job Fair
- Howenstine TUSD Education Center
- 555 S. Tucson Blvd.
- Wednesday, Oct. 19
- 4:30 - 7 p.m.
- Register online
- Email HRAnswers@tusd1.org with additional questions
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.