TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Job seekers interested in working in education have an opportunity to attend a Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) job fair Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The fair will take place at Howenstine TUSD Education Center in Tucson, 555 S. Tucson Blvd, from 4:30 - 7p.m.

The district is hiring for classified positions at the fair, which attendees are encouraged to view at the TUSD job openings website prior to the event.

Online registration is available. Current district employees can enter the fair beginning at 4 p.m. with their TUSD badges.

