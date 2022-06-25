TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Job-seekers gathered at Tucson Community Center Friday, June 24 for a Tucson Unified School District hiring fair, where the district was looking to fill about 600 vacant positions, ranging from bus drivers to teachers.

"It's a really exciting opportunity for anybody who's looking for work, or specifically looking for work in the district because there are a lot of people that we'd like to bring on to our community," said Barry Zucker, TUSD District Recruiter.

Many people were able to leave the TCC with offers already in hand.

Said Zucker, "We're doing on the spot interviews. We're doing on the spot hires. People have already left with job offers. We're handing out letters of contract assurance."

If you were unable to attend today's job fair, you can view the current openings on the TUSD website.

In May, the Tucson Unified Governing Board unanimously approved of teacher pay raises.