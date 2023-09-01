TUSD hosts "Afternoon of Health" at Menlo Family Resource Center

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Unified School District held an “Afternoon of Health”.

Making sure students across the district have access to health services.

At the Menlo Family Resource Center on Thursday, Aug. 31 students got free physicals, vaccinations, and even haircuts.

Organizations from across Pima County also came to share information with parents.

As one resource center director says, there is no reason any TUSD student should go without essentials this school year.

“Our resource centers are here to give a hand to families with school supplies and hygiene, so a family doesn’t struggle," Rosa Maria Escalante said.

These services are available to students across Tucson but one event organizer said the district wanted to hold the event on the west side.

It's an effort to help a part of the district that doesn’t have as easy access to health care as other some others.

“We have a large population that is underserved. And we wanted to make these services available to them. Let them know it’s a safe space, and it’s part of their education, to take advantage of all the stuff we have in our community," Lorena Verdugo said.

To get connected with resources for your student, locate the Family Resource Center closest to you:

Catalina Family Resource Center - 3645 E. Pima Street

Palo Verde Family Resource Center - 1302 S. Avienda Vega

Southwest Family Resource Center - 6855 S. Mark Road

Menlo Family Resource Center - 1100 W. Fresno Street