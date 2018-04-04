TUSD holding two bus driver job fairs in April

Gabrielle Ortega
6:44 AM, Apr 4, 2018
If you're looking for a job, Tucson Unified School District is looking to hire full-time and part-time school bus drivers at two upcoming job fairs this month.

The first job fair will be held on Wednesday April 4, 2018 at the Goodwill located at 3725 E. Ft. Lowell from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The second job fair will be held on Tuesday April 17, 2018 at the Goodwill located at 2907 N. 1st Ave. from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

TUSD is offering $12.03/hr for full-time employees and $10.50/hr for part-time employees. No experience is necessary and the job includes paid training.

Requirements for the position are as follows: 

  • Must be 21 years old with a good driving record
  • Must pass Arizona Department of Transportation physical, drug screen
  • Must pass a Department of Public Safety background check
  • Successful Completion of Training and CDL Exam
  • Apply online

The district is hoping to fill positions immediately following a bus driver shortage.

 

