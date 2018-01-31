TUSD school bus driver shortage, hopes to fill spots immediately

Fair
TUSD bus driver shortage, looking to fill positions
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Unified School District is looking to hire school bus drivers to immediately begin.
"Right now we really need it, we are struggling right now," said Robert Ysalva, a TUSD bus driver for five years.
The job pays $12.03 per hour for a six hour minimum per day.
The next job fair will be held February 6 at the Goodwill located at 2907 N. 1st Ave. from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Qualifications for the position are as follows:
