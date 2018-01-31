TUSD school bus driver shortage, hopes to fill spots immediately

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Unified School District is looking to hire school bus drivers to immediately begin.

"Right now we really need it, we are struggling right now," said Robert Ysalva, a TUSD bus driver for five years.

The job pays $12.03 per hour for a six hour minimum per day.

The next job fair will be held February 6 at the Goodwill located at 2907 N. 1st Ave. from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Qualifications for the position are as follows:

Must be 21 years old with verifiable driving experience

Cannot have accrued 8 points against your license in past 2 years

Must pass Arizona Department of Transportation physical, drug screen, and lift test

Must pass a Department of Public Safety/FBI criminal history background check

Must pass a Department Public Safety physical

For more information, visit TUSD1.org.