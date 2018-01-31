TUSD school bus driver shortage, hopes to fill spots immediately

Priscilla Casper
4:47 PM, Jan 30, 2018
In Tucson Unified School District, families can apply to have children attend any district school or magnet program through open enrollment.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Unified School District is looking to hire school bus drivers to immediately begin. 

"Right now we really need it, we are struggling right now," said Robert Ysalva, a TUSD bus driver for five years. 

The job pays $12.03 per hour for a six hour minimum per day.  

The next job fair will be held February 6 at the Goodwill located at 2907 N. 1st Ave. from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.  

Qualifications for the position are as follows:

  • Must be 21 years old with verifiable driving experience
  • Cannot have accrued 8 points against your license in past 2 years
  • Must pass Arizona Department of Transportation physical, drug screen, and lift test
  • Must pass a Department of Public Safety/FBI criminal history background check
  • Must pass a Department Public Safety physical

For more information, visit TUSD1.org.

